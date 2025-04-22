FG Announces Closure Of Ijora Bridge In Lagos

Share

The Federal Government on Monday announced the full closure of the Ijora Bridge in Lagos, starting from Sunday, April 27 for critical repair works.

Confirming the development in a statement issued by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, the State government during an inspection tour said that the bridge connecting Ijora Causeway to Apapa needed comprehensive repairs, especially replacement of defective bearings beneath the deck.

Kesha emphasised the importance of the Ijora Bridge as a major route leading to Apapa, home to two of Nigeria’s busiest ports, Tincan and Apapa ports.

She acknowledged the disruption the closure would cause but said that it was necessary for the safety of commuters and to prevent further deterioration.

According to her to manage expected gridlock, motorists approaching from Ijora would be redirected through the Seven Up Roundabout to reconnect to Apapa.

She said that heavy-duty vehicles would be diverted via Costain through Iganmu to access Apapa while reassuring t he public that the Federal Ministry of Works had carefully planned the diversion routes and did not anticipate major issues.

She appealed to road users for understanding and cooperation and noted that the repairs would be time-sensitive.

According to her, the ministry has received complaints from concerned citizens who have noticed intense vibrations on the bridge

Kesha gave the assurance that the bridge would not collapse, but admitted the bridge needed urgent attention.

Kesha said: “This bridge has been awarded for some time now in different phases.

“We are now at the final phase, which involves lifting the entire bridge deck to change the faulty bearings beneath.

“A lot of the bearings are defective, and approximately 50 of them will be replaced across three sections.

“It won’t collapse, but it definitely needs help. If you drive on the bridge now, you will feel vibrations.

“That is because the bearings, the spring-like supports under the deck, have weakened significantly.

“These repairs, she added, would be the first major work on the Ijora Bridge since it was constructed decades ago.

“We want members of the public to know that this is for their safety.

“With their cooperation, we can finish this work in time and restore the bridge to a much safer condition.”

