FG, Ananse Launch Creative Hub To Boost Fashion, Trade, Digital Innovation

In a move aimed at revamping Nigeria’s creative economy, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has entered into a five-year partnership with Ananse Internet Group to establish a national network of design and innovation hubs.

The partnership, sealed through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, officially kick-starts the Ananse Centre for Design, with the first hub to be launched in Lagos later this year.

The initiative, according to the Ministry, aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and is expected to drive economic diversification, job creation, and youth empowerment through the fashion, leather, and digital storytelling value chains.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, who spoke at the signing ceremony, described the partnership as a bold step in bridging creativity, technology, and entrepreneurship for national development.

She said: “This partnership with Ananse is a strate – gic move that embodies the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda. It is about invest – ing in our creative talent and giving them the tools to thrive, compete globally, and contribute meaningfully to the economy.”

Under the agreement, the Ministry is expected to provide policy guidance, funding, and infrastructure in select locations, while Ananse will deploy its technical expertise, digital platforms, and internationally certified training modules to run the centres.

The first creative hub is expected to open in Lagos in the second half of 2025 and will serve as a prototype for similar centres to be rolled out across the six geopolitical zones.

