FG Allocates N32bn To Expand Primary Healthcare Services

The Federal Government has allocated ₦32 billion to support the expansion of primary healthcare services, enhance disease outbreak control measures, and improve access to quality healthcare for vulnerable populations.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja at the end of the quarterly Ministerial Oversight Committee (MOC) meeting for the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF).

According to Pate, the government is also exploring alternative funding sources to ensure the sustainability of essential healthcare services.

“The allocation of ₦32 billion is a significant step towards achieving this goal. It is expected to have a positive impact on healthcare outcomes, particularly in maternal and child health, malaria control, and tuberculosis treatment,” he said.

He dismissed concerns over funding strategies, stating:”We are trying to live within our means, and it is not appropriate for external organizations to suggest a lack of strategy on our part.”

The allocated funds will be disbursed through the BHCPF, a key component of Nigeria’s healthcare financing system. The fund is designed to provide essential healthcare services to vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, children under five, and the elderly.

Pate further assured Nigerians of the government’s commitment to ensuring universal access to quality healthcare, regardless of geographical location or socioeconomic status.

Additionally, he acknowledged challenges faced by state governments in accessing funds, particularly due to delays at the Accountant-General’s office.

“The new Accountant-General is expected to resolve these bottlenecks, ensuring timely access to resources,” he stated.

He described the ₦32 billion allocation as a welcome development for Nigeria’s healthcare sector, emphasizing that it underscores the government’s dedication to improving healthcare outcomes and ensuring that all Nigerians have access to quality medical services.

