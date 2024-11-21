FG Allocates N112bn To Safeguard Learning Environment In 3 Years

Share

The Federal Government yesterday allocated over N112 billion to ensure safety and inclusive spaces for children in the next three years. The Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim said in a statement to commemorate the 2024 World Children’s Day.

She stressed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to creating an environment where every child has access to education, health, and a life free from fear and harm.

Speaking on the progress in Advancing Children’s Rights, SulaimanIbrahim stated that the government had made significant strides in demonstrating its dedication to the Nigerian child and has implemented several actions and measures towards achieving this goal including the Domestication of the Child Rights Act (CRA 2003), Implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015, Commitment to the Maputo Protocol and Investment in Safe Education.

The minister said: “To date, all 36 states in Nigeria have adopted this vital legislation, marking a significant step in protecting children’s rights under the Nigerian Constitution.

“VAPP Act, 2015 has strengthened policies to shield children from abuse, violence, and exploitation, reinforcing Nigeria’s stance against all forms of harm toward its youngest citizens.”

