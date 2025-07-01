FG Allocates N110b For Training Of Medical Personnel

In a bid to curb brain drain and reduce medical tourism, the Federal Government has earmarked ₦110 billion to enhance the training of medical personnel across the country.

The initiative includes the deployment of cutting-edge simulation technologies to boost the quality of healthcare education and address the critical shortage of medical professionals in Nigeria.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Board of Trustees, Aminu Bello Masari, during the commissioning of ₦5 billion worth of TETFund projects at the Federal University of Technology, Babura (FUTB), Jigawa State.

Masari, a former Governor of Katsina State, said the strategic investment will be sustained over the next five years as part of a broader plan to reform the health sector, improve healthcare delivery, and reverse the exodus of Nigerian health professionals to other countries.

“We will continue to work closely with our beneficiary institutions to ensure these interventions translate into lasting, transformative outcomes for national development,” Masari stated.

He acknowledged the economic challenges that often hinder timely project completion but commended FUTB for delivering its projects despite these hurdles. He urged the university management to ensure proper maintenance of the new facilities to safeguard them for future generations.

Masari recalled that in 2021, the Federal Government established four specialized universities aimed at expanding access to quality tertiary education, bridging the skills gap, accelerating technological advancement, and improving healthcare delivery. FUTB was one of those institutions.

He revealed that following its establishment, the Federal Government, through TETFund, approved a ₦4 billion take-off grant for the university, and an additional ₦3 billion was provided in 2022 under the Special High Impact Intervention scheme.

“From 2021 to date, TETFund has allocated a total of ₦11.36 billion to FUTB for infrastructure-related interventions,” he said, adding that the university has accessed approximately 75.4% of the total allocation—a development he described as encouraging.

Masari explained that the interventions included funding under Annual, Special, Zonal, and Special High Impact lines, aimed at strengthening the university’s capacity in research and technology—its core mandate.

He further noted that TETFund’s support goes beyond infrastructure and includes research funding, content development, academic staff training, and scholarly publications, which FUTB will continue to benefit from as it grows.

The projects commissioned on Tuesday—eight in total—were executed between 2022 and 2024 at a cumulative cost of ₦5.88 billion. Masari confirmed that all were delivered in full compliance with TETFund’s guidelines and standards.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, represented by his Technical Advisor, Mallam Buhari Mikail, emphasized the critical role the fund plays in supporting tertiary education in Nigeria. He noted that without TETFund, many universities would have been “glorified secondary schools.”