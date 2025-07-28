During a stakeholder engagement colloquim in Abuja, the Federal Government of Nigeria unveiled a Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund, a loan scheme, that supports qualified tertiary institution staff with up to N10 million for welfare and development.

The agenda of the program was to support career growth and upgrade life quality across staff members across tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The statement was made by Folasade Boriowo, Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry Of Education at Abuja.

During the statement, she emphasized the need for an enhancement of the welfare and professional development of academic and non-academic varsity staffs- a problem that the scheme was designed to solve.

“Each academic and non-academic staff member is eligible to receive up to N10 million, capped at 33.3 percent of their gross annual salary” the statement read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the weekend, stated that his administration allocated a fund of N3.52 trillion to the education sector in the 2025 federal budget to improve the quality of education.

The amount allocated connotes a 61.7 percent increase from the previous year.

Amid the statistic layout, the President also highlighted the importance of education to the build-up of society, as it cuts across all societal spheres and ultimately advances the living conditions of the people within.

During the 54th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the President, through a speech read by the Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof. Madu Offor, stated that through strategic policies and investments in education, his administration has powered transformative reforms aimed at skill acquisition, data-driven planning and quality engagements.

The president also noted that the allocation highlights his commitment to providing infrastructure, expanding student funding and catapulting the education quality in Nigeria to higher levels. He noted that the challenges of the country are vincible and urged graduates to see it as an ‘opportunity in disguise’

“The entrepreneurial training you have received here equips you to think innovatively and contribute meaningfully to our nation’s transformation. As you step into the world, remember that your education is a tool for change; use it to drive progress under our renewed hope agenda”

He noted the place of the University Of Nsukka in history, described it as a relevant institution to the nation as it is the first indigenous and autonomous university.

Dr Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife and Chancellor of UNN, encouraged the graduands to represent the UNN, initiate unity and uphold the dignity of man.