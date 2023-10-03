FG Allegedly Tenders Apology Over PAP’s Information About MacIver’s Amnesty Status

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has allegedly issued an unreserved apology on behalf of the office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for denying that the running-mate to the Bayelsa State Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Great Joshua MacIver, received an unconditional pardon from the late former president, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

In a letter allegedly signed by the Interim Administrator of PAP, Major General Barry Ndiomu (retired), and sent through the office of the SGF, and made available to this correspondent on Tuesday, the Federal Government allegedly admitted to the fact that due to the urgency of the confirmation, the Technical and Data Unit of PAP provided information hastily, thereby providing misrepresentation of the presidential pardon status of MacIver.

The letter with a headline re-request for confirmation of unconditional pardon to Mr Joshua Macliver of Bayelsa State by late president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009 and allegedly signed by the current interim administrator, read upon thorough investigation by the Federal Government, it has been identified that there was an oversight in the records regarding Mr Joshua MacIver’s PAP beneficiary status, while regretting any confusion or inconvenience caused by the oversight.

Parts of the letter dated 24th August 2023, read “I am writing in response to your letter with Reference: SGF.19/S/105/178 dated 7

July 2023, as well as this organization’s reply under Reference OIA/PAP/IAO/VOL V/417 dated 7th July 2023, concerning Mr Joshua MacIver’s status as a beneficiary of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

“I would like to mention that due to the urgency of the confirmation, our Technical and Data Unit provided information hastily, as indicated by the dates of both the received letter and our response.

“Upon thorough investigation, we have identified an oversight in our records regarding Mr.Joshua MacIver’s PAP beneficiary status. It has now been established that Mr MacIver received an unconditional pardon from the Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

“We deeply regret any confusion or inconvenience caused by this oversight. Rest assured, we have taken corrective measures to rectify our records and prevent future discrepancies.

“We apologize for any misunderstandings and any inconvenience this misrepresentation may have caused. We remain steadfast and committed in maintaining accurate records for all PAP beneficiaries. Please accept as always, my highest assurances and esteemed regards.”

Reacting to the news of the letter, Great MacIver, said that he has always had confidence that he is innocent of the allegations levelled against him by the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and urged supporters of the APC to remain steadfast and united against all odds.

He further challenged the PDP Governorship Candidate, Douye Diri, to prove his capacity to Bayelsans by engaging his principal and governorship candidate of the APC, Timipre Sylva, in a public debate at least twice before the forthcoming November 11, 2023, election in the state.