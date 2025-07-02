FG Agencies’ Revenue Collection Costs Up 33.31% To N495.21

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)-now known as the Nigeria Revenue Service- and other key revenue generating agencies of the Federal Government, such as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), received a total of N495.21 billion as cost of collection from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the first five months of this year, findings by New Telegraph show.

The amount is 33.31 per cent, or N123.75 billion, higher than the N371.46 billion that the three agencies got as cost of collection between January and May last year.

An analysis of the communiqués released by FAAC at the end of the six meetings so far held by the Committee this year, indicates that revenue collection cost for the agencies stood at N107.79 billion in January 2025, N89.09 billion in February, N85.38 billion in March, N101.05 billion in April and N111.91 billion in May.

Under the current cost-of-collection arrangement, the Nigeria Revenue Services receives four per cent of non-oil revenues; the NCS receives seven per cent of customs duties and levies, while the NUPRC gets four per cent of royalties, rents, and other oil and gas sector revenues.

For instance, the statement recently released by the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, on the outcome of the FAAC meeting for June 2025, partly read:

“The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its June 2025 meeting chaired by the Honour able Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, shared a total sum of N1.659 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of May 2025 from a gross total of N2.942 trillion.

“From the stated amount inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and Exchange Difference, the Federal Government received N538.004 billion, the States received N577.841 billion, the Local Government Councils got N419.968 billion, while the Oil Producing States received N124.076 billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue).

“The sum of N111.908 billion was given for the cost of collection, while N1.171 trillion was allocated for Transfers Intervention and Refunds.”

Further analysis of data published by the FAAC indicates that revenue collection cost received by the three agencies has maintained an upward trend in recent years.

Specifically, in 2020, the then FIRS received the sum of N111.97 billion as cost of collection; the NCS received N70.67 billion while the NUPRC (then known as the DPR) got N46.19 billion.

In 2021, FIRS’ collection cost stood at N145.89 billion, the NCS received N100.03 billion while the NUPRC received N83.45 billion. Similarly, data for 2022 shows that the FIRS received N200.16 billion as collection cost, the NCS got N128.64 billion while the NUPRC received N98.01 billion.

The sharp increase in the cost of revenue collection has, however, fuelled calls in some quarters for the Federal Government to establish a more efficient tax collection system as part of its measures to boost revenue generation and end the country’s oil dependency.

Indeed, in a report published in June last year, Agora Policy, an Abuja-based policy think-tank, called for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s revenue collection system.

The research institute argued that while centralising tax and revenue collection is efficient, the current method of compensating Federal agencies by giving them a percentage of the collected revenue is problematic.

It also contended that the cost-of-collection approach, while useful in the past, has led to various issues such as abuse, distortions, distractions, and wasteful expenditures.

The think-tank noted that the three key revenue-generating agencies collectively received N78.30 billion in January last year, which surpassed the gross FAAC allocations to four of the six geo-political zones in the country.

Agora Policy also argued that the cost-of-collection arrangement has resulted in significant disparities and inefficiencies as revenue collection agencies now receive a larger share of funds than many states, a situation which, it said, not only creates a perverse incentive structure that prioritises revenue collection over other essential functions, but also results in scarce resources being diverted away from critical developmental needs.

New Telegraph reports that President Bola Tinubu, last Thursday, signed into law the four new tax bills recently passed by the National Assembly, which among others, included renaming the FIRS as the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).

Speaking to journalists after the signing ceremony, Chairman of the FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, said the implementation of the newly signed fiscal reforms would commence on January 1, 2026.

Adedeji, who noted that with the creation of the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment law, the FIRS is now to be known as the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), said that the new law now defines the NRS’ expanded mandate, including non-tax revenue collection, and spells out transparency, accountability, and efficiency mechanisms.

“The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, the third bill, repeals the current Federal Inland Revenue Service Act and creates a more autonomous and performance-driven national revenue agency,” he stated.