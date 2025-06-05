FG Agencies’ Cost Of Revenue Collection Up 30% To N383.30bn

Share

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other key revenue generating agencies of the Federal Government, such as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), received a total of N383.30 billion as cost of collection from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the first four months of this year, findings by New Telegraph has shown.

The amount is 30.01 percent, or N88.48 billion, higher than the N294.82 billion that the three agencies got as cost of collection between January and April last year.

An analysis of the communiqués released by FAAC at the end of the five meetings so far held by the Committee this year, indicates that revenue collection cost for the agencies stood at N107.79 billion in January 2025, N89.09 billion in February, N85.38 billion in March and N101.05 billion in April.

Under the current costof-collection arrangement, the FIRS receives four per cent of non-oil revenues; the NCS receives seven per cent of customs duties and levies, while the NUPRC gets four per cent of royalties, rents, and other oil and gas sector revenues.

Thus, the statement issued by the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, at the end of the FAAC’s May 2025 meeting, partly read: “The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its May 2025 meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, shared a total sum of N1. 681 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of April 2025, from a gross total of N2. 848 trillion.

“From the stated amount inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and Exchange Difference, the Federal Government received N565.307 billion, the States received N556.741 billion, the Local Government Councils got N406.627 billion, while the Oil Producing States received N152.553 billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue).

“The sum of N101.051 billion was given for the cost of collection, while N1.066 trillion was allocated for Transfers Intervention and Refunds.”

Further analysis of data published by the FAAC indicates that revenue collection cost received by the three agencies has maintained an upward trend in recent years. Specifically, in 2020, the FIRS received the sum of N111.97 billion as cost of collection; the NCS received N70.67 billion while the NUPRC (then known as the DPR) got N46.19 billion.

In 2021, FIRS’ collection cost stood at N145.89 billion, the NCS received N100.03 billion while the NUPRC received N83.45 billion. Similarly, data for 2022 shows that the FIRS received N200.16 billion as collection cost, the NCS got N128.64 billion while the NUPRC received N98.01 billion.

However, the sharp increase in the cost of revenue collection has fuelled calls in some quarters for the Federal Government to establish a more efficient tax collection system as part of its measures to boost revenue generation and end the country’s oil dependency.

For instance, at a sessionwith public policy analysts and journalists in Abuja, last year, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, recommended reducing the cost of revenue collection to one per cent to align with global best practices.

