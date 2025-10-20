FG: Africa Losing Billions Annually To Climate-Related Disasters

As the sweeping climate change effect sustains its impact on global socio-economic order, the Federal Government has lamented the monumental losses, saying the situation should be treated with a collective solution.

Speaking at the ongoing 2025 West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA) Education Conference in Lagos, the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite said insurance remained an indispensable mechanism to share and absorb the shocks.

She said the Federal Government identified insurance as a shock absorber in disaster management such as climate change, noting that insurance remained a major tool to limit the impact of. climate change on the region.

Represented by the Director of Home Finance, Dr. Ali Mohammed, Uzoka-Anite emphasized the need for deeper regional collaboration to strengthen insurance responses to the growing threats of climate change. She described climate change as not merely an environmental issue but a major economic and financial risk that exerts significant pressure on public finances and national budgets.

According to her, insurance must play a central role in cushioning these shocks and safeguarding livelihoods across the region. The minister also called on West African nations to develop regional risk-pooling mechanisms, enhance climate data sharing, and promote microinsurance and digital insurance solutions to expand coverage for vulnerable populations, especially in rural and lowincome communities.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, described climate change as a serious macroeconomic threat reshaping the region’s fiscal and financial stability.

He noted that the increasing frequency of floods, droughts, and other natural disasters has led to significant economic losses, food insecurity, and human displacement across West Africa. Highlighting Nigeria’s reform efforts, Omosehin said the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 represents a landmark step toward strengthening the nation’s insurance framework.

The Act enhances consumer protection, raises capital requirements, and expands compulsory insurance coverage to key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental risks.

Omosehin urged insurers across the sub-region to innovate by developing parametric and microinsurance products tailored to climate realities, investing in technology and data-driven risk modelling, and pooling regional resources to manage climate risks more effectively.

Reaffirming NAICOM’s commitment to sustainable development, he emphasized that collaboration among regulators, operators, and development partners remains essential to positioning insurance as a catalyst for inclusive growth and economic resilience across West Africa.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), 2025 WAICA Education Conference, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu said, insurance operators in Nigeria and other West African countries have evolved several climate change-related insurance policies to tackle this scourge.

Nwachukwu, who is also the managing director/CEO, Rex Insurance Limited, expected the forum to evolve other innovative ways of addressing this scourge, especially, flooding, in West Africa through innovative policies and structures that will make underwriters play a big role in addressing impacts of this natural disasters on the region.