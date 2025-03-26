FG Affirms Independence Of NBS Data

Share

The Federal Government has assured the World Bank that data and information from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will remain independent and free from government intervention.

The government reiterated its commitment to supporting the agency in its mandate of analyzing and disseminating statistical data on socio-economic issues in the country.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made this disclosure on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by a World Bank delegation led by Country Director Ndiame Diop and Johan Mistiaen, the Practice Manager for West and Central Africa.

Bagudu commended the NBS for providing credible statistical data that has been consistently utilized by international organizations.

He emphasized that the agency has maintained a reputation for releasing timely and methodical reports, assuring that the government will not interfere in its operations.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its financial and technical support to the NBS, aimed at strengthening its capacity.

Earlier, in his presentation on advancing Nigeria’s statistical system, Johan Mistiaen noted that the country’s statistical performance lags behind aspirational peers such as Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, and Brazil.

He suggested that an annual investment of about $10-15 million in Nigeria’s statistical system could significantly improve its performance to match that of these nations.

The Statistician-General of the Federation and CEO of NBS, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, emphasized that increased investment in statistics would drive national growth and development.

He acknowledged the Federal Government’s improved funding of the agency, which he described as the highest in the last decade. Adeniran also agreed that with enhanced budgetary allocation and greater collaboration with development partners, the NBS could achieve even better results.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) serves as Nigeria’s official statistical body, responsible for collecting, compiling, analyzing, and disseminating data on social, economic, demographic, and environmental activities.

The agency plays a vital role in providing reliable data for policy-making and national development.

