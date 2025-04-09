FG Affirms Commitment To Customs Modernization

Share

The Federal government has renewed its commitment to customs modernization and trade facilitation as key drivers of economic growth and diversification.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, made the pledge on Wednesday in Abuja at the 4th World Customs Organization (WCO) Donors Conference for the West and Central Africa Region.

This announcement coincided with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) confirming that it has begun the deployment of artificial intelligence-powered scanners and forensic tools at key border points to combat illicit trade and smuggling activities.

Additionally, over 5,000 Officers have been trained to strengthen enforcement capacity and modernize customs operations nationwide.

Speaking at the event, Edun emphasized that the government had already commenced significant investments in port infrastructure, scanning equipment, and digital platforms to enhance the efficiency of trade gateways.

“With complementary support from our development partners, we can accelerate these reforms and create a regional customs ecosystem that truly serves as an enabler rather than a barrier to trade and investment.

“Beyond trade facilitation, these customs modernization efforts directly support our broader development priorities.

“Efficient border procedures reduce food waste and enhance food security by allowing agricultural products to move quickly across borders.”

He continued, “Streamlined customs operations attract manufacturing investments, creating formal employment opportunities for our growing youth population.

“And improved revenue collection strengthens our capacity to invest in critical infrastructure and social services for our citizens.”

The Minister of Finance also noted that over 5,000 Officers have been trained in recent months to strengthen enforcement capacity and modernize customs operations nationwide.

According to the Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service, the new technology-driven approach is part of a wider modernization strategy aimed at aligning the agency with global best practices, improving trade facilitation, and supporting the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

“We have started the pilot implementation of several key initiatives, including AI-powered scanners and forensic tools to detect illicit trade. Our officers have also undergone intensive training in technical areas tailored for regional use,” he said.

He added that the Nigeria Customs Service will serve as a regional hub for capacity building, leveraging its WCO-recognized training center in Abuja to host programs for officers across West and Central Africa.

The CG stressed the need for donor coordination, stating that all donor-funded programs within the NCS will now be centrally managed to avoid duplication and ensure effective delivery.

Adeniyi also itemized progress in developing a competency-based human resource management system, support structures for AfCFTA rule enforcement, and the push toward regional single-window integration.

Ian Sanders, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO), who spoke through his representative, Ebenezer Tafili, explained that the primary objectives of the conference were to strengthen the network and dialogue between WCO customs administrations and development partners, and to raise awareness within the region’s customs administrations of the priority initiatives and approaches of development partners operating in the region.

He added that the conference also aimed to coordinate the development of regional and national project initiatives and mobilize funding for their implementation.

