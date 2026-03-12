FG Advised To Suspend Issuing Licences For Food Importation

Following the Federal Government’s waivers given for food importation and the recent reopening of key borders in the country, the Managing Director of Foremost Development Services Limited, Dr Fatai Afolabi, has offered a word of caution, saying that food imports should function as a strategic shock absorber rather than a permanent feature.

Specifically, he pointed out that government should develop and publish a national crop production and harvest calendar for major staples and align import decisions with documented supply gaps.

With this, he suggested that import licences should be suspended during peak harvest periods to prevent farm-gate price collapse, while stakeholder consultations with farmers’ associations should precede major trade interventions.

Dr. Afolabi, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said for Nigeria, the implication is clear; the current food import policy can play a useful stabilizing role, but it must be complemented by deliberate measures that protect local producers.

He said: “After careful analysis of the situation, we respectfully propose the following policy actions; carefully timing imports to avoid peak harvest periods; strengthening price stabilization mechanisms; aggressively subsidizing critical farm inputs; supporting agro-processors to remain competitive, and clearly communicating policy intentions so that farmers understand that import measures are strategic and temporary.”

The renowned agro expert explained that there was an urgent need to revive and modernize price support and stabilization programmes.

According to him, “government can introduce guaranteed minimum prices for strategic commodities, announced ahead of planting seasons, and purchase excess produce when market prices fall below production costs. “These commodities can be stored in silos and warehouses built by the government at strategic location across the states, and released during off-season periods at controlled prices.

“This approach supports farmers, protects consumers, and stabilizes food prices. “Effective commodity boards, modern storage infrastructure, and transparent procurement systems will be critical to success.”

Speaking on the effects of the food imports on local farmers, Dr. Afolabi stated: “Tree crop farmers are not insulated from these shocks. “Vegetable and edible oil producers are under pressure as imported vegetable oil brands reduce demand for locally processed brands.

“Cocoa farmers continue to battle price volatility in international markets while shouldering rising domestic costs of labor and farm maintenance. “Because tree crops like oil palm and cocoa are crops of long gestation periods, they thus require long-term investment and patience.

“Sudden market disruptions are especially damaging, undermining investor confidence and discouraging new investment. “Downstream, the effects extend to agro-processing and value addition. Soybean farmers supplying processors for vegetable oil production are experiencing reduced demand and lower prices.

“Small- and medium scale processors are squeezed between cheaper imports and the high cost of energy, packaging, and logistics. This threatens not only farm incomes but also rural employment and agro-industrial development. “These developments raise a critical question about food security.

Food security is not solely about ensuring that food is available and affordable today. It is also about safeguarding the capacity of local producers to continue producing tomorrow.

“If sustained losses force farmers out of production, Nigeria risks increasing its dependence on imports, exposing itself to global supply shocks, foreign exchange pressures, and long-term vulnerability in its food system.”

He continued: “Other countries offer valuable lessons on how to balance consumer protection with farmer sustainability. In India, for example, food imports are sometimes used strategically during shortages, but they are carefully timed and complemented by strong domestic support systems.

“Farmers benefit from minimum support prices, government procurement programs, and substantial investments in irrigation, storage, and extension services. Imports act as a temporary buffer, not a permanent substitute for local production.”