FG Advised To Expedite Action On Recapitalisation Of BoI, BoA, NEXIM

Share

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has emphasised that the Federal Government should expedite action to boost capitalisation of development finance institutions, like BOI, BOA, NEXIM.

This essence is to deepen development finance interventions in the country and stimulate growth in the country’s Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

The CPPE boss stated that there is need to revitalise and restructure the Bank of Agriculture to support the agricultural sector and agroallied industries with the much-needed concessionary financing.

Dr. Yusuf, in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, said current high interest rate in commercial banks continued to impede recovery and growth of the Nigerian agricultural and agro-allied sectors of the economy.

According to him, the CBN should soften its tightening stance in order to support investment growth and job creation in the economy.

“Current high interest regime foisted by the tightening regime increases the risk of loan defaults, increasing the prospects of higher non-performing loans in the financial sector.

“High interest rate also increases debt service cost for government with the current huge exposure to domestic debts. “High interest rates typically pose significant risks to business sustainability amidst numerous headwinds,” Yusuf stated.

The renowned economic expert added that there was a need to protect the real economy from the adverse consequences of free market principles, saying this was the basis of government intervention in a market economy.

Share

Please follow and like us: