FG Advised On Strategy To Curb Food Prices Escalation

In a bid to curb the rising food prices, food inflation and shortages in the country, a development economist, Dr. Paul IIaye, has advised the Federal Government to set up a national agricultural development strategy to improve food production.

IIaje, in an interview with New Telegraph, explained that this was the only long term solution to enhancing food security in Nigeria, stressing that government at all levels must key in towards ensuring the successful implementation of the programme.

Speaking on the long time solutions to addressing food challenges in Nigeria, IIaje said: “Yes, there are long term solution. I think it is what governments; federal and sub-national, as well as local governments can do. “First, we need to have a national agricultural development strategy.

And this strategy must come from national agricultural development plan. By this, we must find out what is our consumption today in terms of food and what will our consumption be in the next 20 years. “Can we start feeding ourselves today and our generations yet unborn and the excess exported? We have suggested that Nigeria is so blessed from the making of Nigeria.

“So we have suggested that government should identify different local governments with unique agricultural produce, support them at local government level, support them at state level and, of course, the big brother (Federal Government) should also provide the necessary support. We need to have the basic agro facility.”

On the immediate actions that would be taken to mitigate food price inflation, the development economist stated that “the short term solution will be to instill confidence in the people. “Now, those who want to farm are afraid. And because people know our farmers are not farming as much, so the ones they have they are increasing the prices.

“So, we need to do everything possible to instill confidence and ensure that people farm. If we still have a lot of places we are battling insecurity, there are other places where we have so much food. There are some that will come out in one year that is short enough.”

On government’s intervention, IIaje explained: “We have seen several government intervention programmes. In recent past, we have heard of the Anchor Borrower’s Programme (ABP). We have heard about Operation Feed The Nation. We have seen some states like Kebbi that partnered wheat farmers in order for them to have flour output.

“We have seen the Governor of Niger State venturing into tractors where he is propagating farmers to have access to tractors so that their farming process can improve food significantly. “These are the steps I have noticed that government had taken and this is not limited to the states I have mentioned or the Federal Government.

But a few other states have taken some steps. The real question will be, are these steps sufficient to provide solutions to some of the concepts and challenges we have that will ensure food security entirely?”