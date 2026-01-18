FG, ADPG Sign MoU On Ports Dev’t, Maritime Logistics

Abu Dhabi Ports Group (ADPG) and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore strategic collaboration in ports development, maritime logistics, and digital solutions.

The Nigerian delegation was led by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, while the Chairman of AD Ports Group, Mohamed Hassan, headed the UAE team. Also present was the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola.

According to NIMASA’s Deputy Director/Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, the MoU was signed on the sidelines of the recently concluded Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria–UAE economic relations.

The Nigerian delegation later briefed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the details and strategic importance of the agreement, noting that the MoU, which had been under consideration for over two decades, forms part of broader trade and investment engagements between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

The signing reflects a renewed commitment by both countries to deepen cooperation in the maritime and blue economy sectors, and is expected to enhance infrastructure development, efficiency, and digital integration in Nigeria’s ports and maritime logistics.