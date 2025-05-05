FG Adopts Nat’l Integrated Electricity Policy

Share

The Federal Government has officially ratified the National Integrated Electricity Policy (NIEP)—a comprehensive roadmap aimed at overhauling the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The policy was approved during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held on Monday.

Originally submitted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in December 2024, the NIEP provides a strategic framework designed to realign Nigeria’s electricity sector with global best practices and national development priorities, in accordance with Section 3(3) of the revised Electricity Act 2023.

In a statement issued by Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu described the approval as a significant milestone that will accelerate ongoing reforms in the electricity sector.

Adelabu confirmed that implementation of the policy had already commenced, but the presidential approval will now provide the impetus for full-scale execution.

“The NIEP addresses critical challenges in Nigeria’s electricity sector through a comprehensive framework for sector transformation,” he said. “It provides clear guidelines for sustainable power generation, transmission, distribution, and the integration of renewable energy sources.”

Highlighting the importance of the Electricity Act 2023, Adelabu described its passage as a “pivotal moment” for the sector, marking a departure from outdated frameworks and setting the foundation for exponential socio-economic growth.

He explained that the new policy, which replaces the National Electric Power Policy of 2001, represents a shift toward decentralised electricity markets and enhanced collaboration between the Federal and State Governments.

“This policy is not just a plan; it is a living document that will evolve with the needs and challenges of the electricity sector. It underscores the importance of innovation, stakeholder engagement, and consumer protection,” the Minister added.

The NIEP was developed through a collaborative effort involving public and private sector stakeholders, including civil society organisations, academic institutions, donor partners, and consumer advocacy groups. It seeks to address infrastructure deficits, regulatory inefficiencies, and capital inadequacies plaguing NESI.

Structured across eight chapters, the policy covers a wide range of issues, including: Historical analysis of Nigeria’s electricity sector, Core features of the Electricity Act 2023, Policy objectives for the sector, Market design and value chain analysis, Climate change initiatives and low-carbon transition, Gender equality and social inclusion, Local content, R&D, and innovation, Legal, regulatory, and commercial frameworks

The Minister expressed optimism that the NIEP would not only redefine Nigeria’s energy future but also catalyse investments and innovation, positioning the country for long-term energy security and economic resilience.

