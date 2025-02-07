FG Adopts ‘Destination 2030; Nigeria Everywhere’ As Tourism Brand

Share

The Federal Government has officially adopted ‘Destination 2030; Nigeria Everywhere’ as Nigeria’s Global Soft Power and Tourism brand, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey to become a prominent global hub for Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy.

President Bola Tinubu approved the adoption on Tuesday in Abuja during the Federal Executive Council meeting. Since its inception in 2023, the soft power initiative has yielded remarkable progress in showcasing Nigeria’s creative industries globally, expanding the country’s cultural influence, improving its global soft power ranking by 14 places, and positioning it as a lucrative destination for investment in the creative industry.

During her presentation, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa., described the strategic importance of “Destination 2030; Nigeria Everywhere” as the country’s National Soft Power and Tourism brand.

