The management of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has described the takeover of the institution as a new era of growth and development.

The management also added that the takeover “marks a significant step towards further enhancement of the University’s academic excellence, infrastructural development, and improved global rating.”

These were contained in a statement signed by Dapo Oke, the University’s Registrar and Secretary to Council which was dated March 10, 2025.

“It is with great delight and excitement that we receive the news of the Federal Government takeover of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, effective Friday, March 7, 2025,” he said.

Oke stated that the takeover, according to the State House Press Release, is part of the Federal Government’s strategic commitment to ” bolstering teacher education, enhancing the quality of instruction across all levels of our educational system and strengthening higher education across the country.

“This takeover also serves as a tribute to the legacies of the late Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo; the renowned Human Rights Activist and Educator, Dr Tai Solarin, after whom the University is named and the Awujale of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona, CFR, for their immense contributions to Education and national development. ”

He said; “We are dedicated to ensuring that TASUED, as the first University of Education in Nigeria, continues to thrive as a centre of academic excellence and innovation.

“With this pronouncement and transition, TASUED will join the League of Federal Universities in the Nation to benefit from proprietorship opportunities, increased funding, improved facilities, and access to federal programmes designed to support research, innovation, and teacher education.

“This historic adoption of the Premier University of Education, TASUED on its 20th Anniversary, is an exciting opportunity in leveraging the resources and support of the Federal Government to elevate the standard of education and research at TASUED and a further commitment to strengthening teacher education across the country.”

The Registrar revealed that the Vice-Chancellor of TASUED, Oluwole Banjo, “on behalf of Council, Management and the entire university community expressed his enthusiasm, thanking the President and Commander in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for the adoption and pronouncement of the University as a Federal government-owned institution.”

He stated that Banjo also described the recognition as a welcome development.

According to him,”the University is eternally grateful to its founding fathers and all other stakeholders who laid an indelible legacy and ensured that the University survived and lived to witness this historic moment.

“Professor Banjo gives kudos to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, CON, who has been a great pillar of support and encouragement , for facilitating this takeover, describing it as the best thing that can happen to the Nation’s Premier and Preferred University of Education under his leadership.

“We also pay glowing tributes to the former President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces ,His Excellency Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, GCFR and the former Governor and first Visitor, H.E Otunba Gbenga Daniel, during whose tenure the university was established and approved

“We congratulate His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Sikiru Adetona, CFR, the Awujale of Ijebuland, for this unique achievement in Ijebuland and Ogun State during his reign.

“The University management assures all stakeholders, including staff, students, alumni, and the broader community that this new status of the University will further reinforce academic activities and operations without any disruption.

“Further updates will be provided as we receive full details about the transition,” he said.

