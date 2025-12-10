FG Adds 5,000 More PHCs To BHCPF, Targets 17,000 Functional Facilities

The Federal Government has expanded the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to cover an additional 5,000 Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs), raising the number of beneficiary facilities from about 8,000 to more than 13,000.

This marks one of the largest expansions of the BHCPF since its inception and forms part of the government’s drive to make at least 17,600 PHCs fully functional, one per political ward, under the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina who made this disclosure during a media briefing in Abuja, said the new approval by the Ministerial Oversight Committee (MOC), chaired by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, would immediately expand access to essential services including immunisation, antenatal and postnatal care, management of communicable diseases and other basic interventions.

He said, “We want every community to feel the impact. Currently, about 8,000 PHCs are benefiting from the BHCPF. But with the recent action, the figure has increased to over 13,000.

“However, our target is to hit 17,000 as quickly as possible so that more people would have access to quality basic healthcare services as recommended by the National Health Act.”

Aina said criteria such as community patronage, geographical location, and service gaps informed the distribution of the additional 5,000 facilities.

“The goal is to have at least one fully functional level-two PHC facility per ward, and then the rest of them will be distributed based on needs and gaps. We have started that process now in the third quarter of this year,” he added.

Confirming a new and significant upward review of funding to PHCs to cushion the impact of inflation, Dr Aina said, “Low-volume PHCs will receive ₦600,000 per quarter, while high-volume centres will get ₦800,000. Funds for 31 ready states have already been cleared for disbursement.”

The NPHCDA boss further disclosed that the ongoing revitalisation of PHCs was progressing rapidly, covering the relevant areas of power, staffing and infrastructure improvements, even as he added that visits to PHCs have increased from 39 million to 47 million per quarter, a trend he said reflects growing public confidence in the system

“Nigeria is witnessing unprecedented progress in the revitalisation of Primary Health Centres, backed by stronger reforms, renewed political will and increased federal investment.

According to him, 2,125 PHCs have been fully revitalised, 1,671 more PHCs are undergoing upgrades, 500 PHCs have been directly equipped by the Federal Government with solar power, staff quarters, clean water and essential commodities. .1,909 community health extension workers and 1,155 skilled birth attendants have been recruited nationwide, and community governance structures have also been revived.

On immunisation, Dr Aina, while thanking President Tinubu for approving ₦68 billion for Nigeria’s vaccine co-financing with Gavi, an intervention he noted had prevented a major national vaccine stock-out, he added that the Identify, Enumerate and Vaccinate strategy has documented 7.4 million children, with over 3.4 million vaccinated so far.

He also highlighted the deployment of multiple digital tools aimed at improving service delivery, including a national PHC dashboard and online training platforms for health workers.

Acting Director of Special Duties, Dr Uzoamaka Epundu, revealed that: “The disbursement to each PHC benefitting from the BHCPF has increased by at least 200 per cent due to the economic realities in the country.”

She noted that allocations will now vary based on workload and facility utilisation, saying, “Some PHCs are receiving more funds than others, perhaps because of the high volume of patronage and services they render to the rural communities.”

The Director of Disease and Immunisation, Dr Rufai Ahmed, said intensified efforts were helping to reduce the number of unvaccinated children, especially in the North.

“Our target is to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated in Nigeria. Under the identify, enumerate and vaccinate strategy, we have documented 7.4 million children and vaccinated over 3.4 million of them with different vaccines, including polio. About 163,000 of them are in the zero-dose pool.”

He noted major improvements in supply-chain management, “We have invested in cold-chain infrastructure. A good number of the PHCs now have solar-powered refrigerators. We have also revamped distribution channels to reduce the cases of out-of-stock for vaccines.

“There are NPHCDA hubs in Kano, Abuja, Lagos, among several other efforts to sustain the momentum and successes recorded in the vaccination across the country.”