FG Addressing Changes In Visa Issuance Policies By US, UAE – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration is actively addressing recent changes in visa issuance policies affecting Nigerian citizens by the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He also directed all relevant government agencies to ensure full compliance with Nigeria’s international obligations and to strengthen inter-governmental cooperation in verifying the identities of individuals seeking consular services abroad.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the President reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to maintaining and strengthening its longstanding diplomatic relations with both countries.

“The recent changes in visa issuance policies affecting Nigerian citizens by these two countries have received the attention of the Federal Government. Relevant Nigerian ministries, departments, and agencies are actively engaging to ensure that the concerns raised are addressed through appropriate and constructive channels,” the statement read.

Onanuga noted that the United States government officially communicated that its decision was based on two main factors: the current rate of visa overstays by Nigerian nationals and the need for reliable access to their records. The U.S. further clarified that its policy adjustments are part of a global visa reciprocity process, which is routinely reviewed and subject to change including the number of permitted entries and validity durations.

In response, President Tinubu directed all federal agencies to fully adhere to international obligations and enhance cooperation among governments for the authentication of individuals’ identities during consular service processing abroad.

The President also urged Nigerians to comply with immigration regulations in their host countries and to uphold the integrity of any permits and privileges granted under the laws of those jurisdictions.

Regarding new conditions reportedly imposed on UAE transit visas for Nigerians, the Federal Government noted that it has not received any official communication from the UAE authorities regarding a revised visa policy. However, it observed that visa issuance to Nigerians is currently progressing in a gradual and orderly manner.

President Tinubu expressed appreciation for the continued cooperation of the UAE government, describing its engagement with Nigerian authorities as constructive. He assured that any genuine concerns raised would be addressed through appropriate diplomatic channels in a spirit of mutual respect.

He further reassured Nigerians that his administration remains committed to pursuing the best possible outcomes for citizens abroad ensuring they can travel, work, and live with dignity and respect anywhere in the world in line with his administration’s 4-D Foreign Policy agenda, particularly its Diaspora pillar.

The President reaffirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to deepening Nigeria’s valued bilateral relations with the governments of the United States and the United Arab Emirates.