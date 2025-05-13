FG Addressing Aviation Sector Challenges –Keyamo

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo says the Federal Government is tackling the challenges facing the aviation sector to create an enabling environment for airline operators to thrive.

He made the comment yesterday during the official the kick off of New Era of Insurance Regulation for Leased Aircraft in Nigeria. According to him, the government is doing a lot to ensure airline operators enjoy friendly insurance policies to enhance their business.

Keyamo said: “We are proud of the progress made in enhancing the aviation ecosystem in Nigeria, our focus is on investor-friendliness, empower the local operators, ensure compliance with international standards, and drive growth and development in the aviation industry.”

The minister said the revised insurance regulations are expected to boost the aviation sector, improve Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA), allows local operators to cede up to 90 per cent of risk to international markets under certain conditions and it is in line with the Cape Town Convention which gears towards acquisition and financing of aircraft.

