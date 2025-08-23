FG, ActionAid Convene Nat’l Policy Forum To Strengthen School Feeding Programme

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to repositioning the Renewed Hope National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) as a transformative driver of nutrition, education, local agricultural development, and inclusive economic empowerment for millions of Nigerians.

The Minister for State, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and the Chairman of the Steering Committee on Renewed Hope-National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, and the National Programme Manager of the Renewed Hope NHGSFP, Dr Princess Aderemi Adebowale, reaffirmed the government’s commitment during the National Policy Forum on the Institutionalisation and Implementation of the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP), held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

The high-level engagement, organised by ActionAid Nigeria in collaboration with the Presidential Committee on Financial Inclusion and the Renewed Hope National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, brought together key stakeholders from government, development partners, civil society, the private sector, and smallholder farmer associations.

Discussions centred on strengthening the institutional framework of the HGSFP, ensuring sustainability, and aligning the programme with Nigeria’s financial inclusion and economic growth agenda were held during the programme.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, said the forum marks a significant step in consolidating President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to enhance human capital development and strengthen social investment programmes nationwide.

The National Programme Manager of the Renewed Hope NHGSFP, Dr. Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said the Federal Government will work and partner with ActionAid and other critical agencies to strengthen the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme.

“Together, we are building a stronger, sustainable, and more impactful Home-Grown School Feeding Programme for the benefit of our children and communities,” Adebowole said.

Also speaking, the Technical Advisor to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion, Dr. Nurudeen Zauro, said unlocking economic and financial inclusion for the sustainability of the National Home-Grown School Feeding is crucial, especially in terms of smallholder farmers, women, youths and other potential value chains.