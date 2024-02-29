FG Acquires 10 Mobile Power Substations

In a bid to resolve the current challenges around power supply in the country, the Federal Government has said it has acquired over a total of 10 mobile power stations.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu disclosed this on Wednesday, February 28, when he met with the Forum of Commissioners of Energy in Nigeria in order to strengthen collaboration between the Federal and State governments towards achieving regular power supply.

Speaking in a press statement signed by the Special Adviser, Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Ministry of Power, Bolaji Tunji on Thursday, Adelabu said while addressing the forum which had 23 States in attendance, Adelabu begged for patience, saying power failure will soon be a thing of the past.

“We are poised to address the root cause of the electricity challenge. We have done enough diagnostics, we know the cause of the problem, and we are now in the implementation stage. We have realised that in the past, temporary solutions were applied to the challenges without dealing with the root cause”, he said.

Adelabu enjoined the Federal and State governments to seize the opportunity to work together.

“You can always call on me to intervene, I will stand by you and I know once the States start to perform and take up further responsibilities, it means I have also performed.

“When each of the States starts getting involved, there would be healthy rivalry akin to what we used to have in the days of regional government”.

Adelabu drew attention to Abia State where Geometrics Power Limited has established a 188 megawatts power generating plant supplying and distributing power to between seven and eight local government areas in the State.

“They enjoy 24-hour power supply; this is what we want States to also adopt. It might look difficult, but with tenacity and if we endure, it is achievable”, he said.

The Minister advised the State governments to get involved in distribution networks in their States and also bridge the metering gap.

“You can then discuss with the DISCOs how to capitalise your investment. State government can get involved in picking the executive management of the DISCOs. You already have about 40 per cent of the shares of the DISCOs.

“You need to discuss this with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) on the shares. If a State buys about 10, 000 meters, all that needs to be done is to agree with the DISCOs on capitalising the investment”.

“You should know who you are dealing with at the State level and if you invest in the power infrastructure, you would know who to hold responsible. It is easy for the States and DISCOs to work together on distribution.

“As a State, you are in a position to know the unserved and the underserved or where there are weak infrastructures that States can invest in. Once we can attend the challenges from 36 points, we will have solved a lot of our electricity problems”, he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Forum who is also the Commissioner of Power and Energy, Cross River State, Prince Eka Williams re-affirmed unflinching support towards the outstanding visions, ideas and electricity reforms of the Federal government.

He noted that the Electricity Act has given the States the responsibility of running the affairs of electricity in the state.

Williams emphasised the readiness of the states to jointly put in the effort to make sure the issues and fundamental challenges are resolved.

“The Honourable Minister’s consistent call for collaboration and partnership is key”, he said