The Federal Government has approved the establishment of nine additional private universities across the country, bringing the number of privately owned institutions in Nigeria to over 150.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The newly licensed universities are Tazkiyah University, Kaduna; Leadership University, Abuja; Jimoh Babalola University, Kwara; Bridget University, Mbaise, Imo; Greenland University, Jigawa; JEFAP University, Niger; Azione Verde University, Imo; Unique Open University, Lagos; and American Open University, Ogun.

According to the Minister, the approvals are part of efforts to expand access to higher education and meet the growing demand for university placements.

Alausa said the Tinubu administration inherited 551 pending applications for the establishment of tertiary institutions, which were reviewed under stricter approval guidelines.

He said the review process reduced the list to 79 active applications, from which nine were approved on Wednesday.

He added that many of the cleared universities had been awaiting accreditation for more than six years, with their promoters having already built campuses and invested billions of naira.

“Due to inefficiencies within the NUC, approvals were delayed. We have since introduced reforms to streamline these processes, and today’s approvals are a result of clearing this backlog,” Alausa said.

The minister said the Federal Government has placed a moratorium on new applications for private universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, except for those that meet the new operational standards.