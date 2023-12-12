FG: 60% Of Nigerians Can’t Access Electricity

…Says current power situation unacceptable

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, on Tuesday, decried the poor state of the nation’s power sector, saying about sixty per cent of Nigerians do not have access to electricity supply while only forty per cent of the populace can access power across the country.

The minister, who descended heavily on the power sector, while speaking at the Ministerial Retreat on the Integrated National Electricity Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan, in Abuja, said that the situation is unacceptable to the government.

Edun expressed disappointment that the privatisation of the power sector has not yielded the desired results but rather industry players have underperformed in the last couple of years. He said that the government now has no choice but to rely on renewable energy for greener and cleaner power to grow the economy.

According to him, power is one of the priority areas which the current administration planned to deploy to drive rapid and sustained economic growth.

“Power is clearly at the heart of his ( Tinubu) programme. We cannot have industrialisation and growth in manufacturing without electricity.

Forty per cent of the Nigerian population do not have access to electricity and clearly to Mr President, that is unacceptable.

“Ten years ago, there was a privatisation exercise, but it has underwhelmed and underperformed and the result has been disappointing. So, it is important that stakeholders are part of the conversations and solutions.

“In addition to all other options that we have for pricing electricity, we now have an array of options with renewable energy. It cannot be that we have the choice of going all green, all we want to see is a solution of providing power and growing the economy rapidly.

“So, that is the mandate for all stakeholders. They should protect the environment, but more importantly, they must provide the basis for growing Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said that out of the $100 billion per annum investment in power, only 14 per cent will come from the public sector.

“Our long-term plan, Agenda 2050, is a major plank to deliver our investment in power and only 14 per cent of the $100 billion per annum investment is expected to come from the public. So, we have a lot to do in order to meet Nigeria’s electricity needs.

“The National Integrated Infrastructure Masterplan is a significant work done in terms of power components and most of it was done by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

“Equally, one of the things we have been doing last week in the eco-system is Mr President’s interaction with investors and development partners around the world,” he said

Bagudu also disclosed that as part of global gateway funding of $300 billion, $150 billion is designated for Africa and they even expect to spend the fund before the year 2030.