FG: 500,000 Hectares Irrigation, 30GW Power Targeted Under SPIN

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, has unveiled plans to develop 500,000 hectares of irrigated farmland and generate 30 gigawatts of sustainable energy as part of the newly launched Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) Project.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, made the announcement on Friday during the inaugural meeting of the SPIN Project Steering Committee in Abuja.

Prof. Utsev stated that the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and is designed to revolutionize the country’s agricultural and energy sectors, boost food production, and enhance resilience to climate change impacts.

“With the SPIN Project, we aim to establish 500,000 hectares of irrigated agriculture, generate 30 gigawatts of sustainable energy, and strengthen the country’s capacity to withstand floods, droughts, and other climate-related challenges,” Utsev said.

He noted that the project builds on the successes of the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) Project, which empowered Water User Associations (WUAs) to take charge of managing, operating, and maintaining irrigation schemes, rehabilitating over 32,000 hectares and significantly improving rural livelihoods.

Utsev explained that the SPIN Project was developed in collaboration with the World Bank Group and is supported by a $500 million loan facility.

The initiative aims to modernize irrigation infrastructure, ensure dam safety, and promote integrated water resource and energy development through a two-model implementation structure involving both federal and state stakeholders.

“The SPIN Project reflects our commitment to a multi-sectoral, inclusive development model that leverages partnerships and innovation to achieve food and energy security,” the minister added.

He reiterated that the project would play a key role in enhancing national food systems and unlocking the potential of agriculture as a driver of economic growth, employment, and rural transformation.

