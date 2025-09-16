FG 4% Levy Suspension: Air Peace Creates 1,000 Jobs For Fresh Graduates 

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has announced the creation of 1,000 fresh graduate jobs through its 2025/2026 Graduate Trainee Programme, in direct reciprocation of the Federal Government’s suspension of the 4% Free on Board (FOB) levy on imports.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Dr Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, for listening to the concerns of industry stakeholders and taking bold steps that safeguard millions of jobs nationwide.

Dr. Onyema emphasised that this suspension is a lifeline for the aviation industry, which operates under unique global cost structures, and prevents economic pressures that could have crippled airlines and triggered job losses.

According to him, Air Peace is responding to this government gesture by investing directly in young Nigerians:

“Just as the government has acted to protect jobs and support businesses, Air Peace is reciprocating this kind gesture by creating 1,000 fresh graduate jobs.

“If further supportive measures like this come from the Federal Government, I can assure you that thousands more jobs will be created in the aviation sector.

“This is how partnerships between government and the private sector can transform a nation.”

The Graduate Trainee Programme is designed to equip young Nigerians with the skills, exposure, and mentorship required to thrive in aviation and allied industries, while also building a pipeline of competent professionals who will drive growth in the sector.

Programme Requirements:

-Applicants must not be older than 30 years at the date of application.

-A minimum of Second Class Lower Degree from an accredited university.

-NYSC Discharge Certificate / Exclusion Letter / Exemption Letter is required.

-Candidates must demonstrate passion, adaptability, and a strong desire to learn.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting: https://flyairpeace.com/graduate-trainee-program/ or scanning the QR code on the official flier.

Registration starts immediately and closes on the 30th of this month.

By aligning with the Federal Government’s job-sustaining policies, Air Peace is not only empowering youths but also reaffirming its leadership role in nation-building, human capital development, and the transformation of Nigeria’s aviation sector.