FG: 29 Custodial Centres To Be Relocated Nationwide

Share

President Bola Tinubu has approved the relocation of 29 custodial centres out of the existing 256 in the country. The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi TunjiOjo, made the disclosure yesterday at an event in Abuja.

He said: “In terms of relocation of our Correctional Centres, the President has graciously approved for us to start the process of relocating about 29 or so, of our Correctional Centres.

“We have started and we are going to finish it.

I have also insisted that paramilitary jobs are not poverty alleviation schemes.

“This so why the president has graciously approved the paramilitary academy just the way we have the police academy and the Nigeria Defence Academy NDA. “The goal is to catch them young.

The academy is a degree-awarding institution.” He further noted that in some locations, custodial facilities face Government House gates, while others are situated within a GRA, or sharing fence with markets.

Share

Please follow and like us: