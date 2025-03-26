FG: 26,000 Children In Custodial Facilities Nationwide

Share

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has revealed that 26,000 children have been held in custodial facilities across Nigeria over the past five years.

He explained that this number represents 30% of the total inmate population, raising serious concerns about violations of child protection laws.

The disclosure was made in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ozoya Imohimi.

“Tunji-Ojo further explained that the 2024 report on children and young adults deprived of liberty presents a sobering reality—an alarming 26,000 children have been held annually in correctional facilities over the past five years.

“This figure represents over 30% of the total inmate population, raising serious concerns about violations of child protection laws.

“Tunji-Ojo highlighted the urgency of the issue, declaring that the government will investigate the breaches and hold institutions accountable,” the statement said.

It quoted the Minister as saying: “The law is clear—children should not be in adult correctional centres. We will not tolerate violations of this law. There will be consequences for agencies that fail to uphold it.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing pressing issues within the nation’s correctional system, with a specific focus on the alarming number of children in correctional centres and the broader goal of reforming Nigeria’s justice system.

The commitment was made during a high-level inter-agency meeting held in Abuja to address the urgent issue of children being deprived of liberty in correctional facilities.

