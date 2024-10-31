FG: 25m Nigerians Received ₦25,000 Conditional Cash Transfer

Share

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Finance has said 25 million Nigerians have so far received the ₦25,000 conditional cash transfer.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed this on Thursday shortly after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

According to him, five million households have benefited from the direct transfer.

Edun further listed steps taken by Tinubu’s administration to provide relief for Nigerians following the removal of subsidies and other policy reforms being implemented by the government.

He also disclosed that in the last five days, no fewer than 11,000 beneficiaries have received ₦3.5 billion from the consumer credit scheme.

He further said over ₦90 billion has so far been disbursed to half a million Nigerian students under the student loan scheme.

