FG: 140m Nigerians Lack Handwashing Facilities

The Federal Government has said an estimated 140 million Nigerians do not have handwashing facilities, urging stakeholders to accelerate investment in hygiene infrastructure in schools and other public places.

This disclosure was made on Monday, in Abuja by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev.

The Minister who addressed participants at an event to round off this year’s Global Handwashing Day, stated that the government has doubled its commitment to safe water provision, sanitation and hygiene services.

Utsev noted that ” an estimated 140 million Nigerians do not have any handwashing facilities at all.

” There are also disparities in access across wealth quintiles, geographical locations and vulnerable groups, ln Nigeria,

only 13% of the rural population has access as against 25% of the urban population, while the wealthiest households are about four times more likely

to have basic handwashing services than among the poorest households (WASH

NORM, 2021)”.

Also Speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack said the president’s administration was tightening advocacy on sanitation and hygiene to ensure that the global target was achieved.

Walson-Jack also charged all participants at the event, to become change agents and strengthen the campaign for the promotion of hygiene across the country.