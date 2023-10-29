FG: £1.2m Worth Of Equipment Needed To Maintain Eko Bridge

Sen. David Umahi, the Minister of Works has said that a whooping sum of £1.2 million worth of equipment will be imported to maintain the Eko Bridge in Lagos.

The Minister made the disclosure in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Mr Clement Ezeorah, Assistant Director of Information at the Federal Ministry of Works, disclosed this.

Speaking during a working tour of the Third Mainland Bridge, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina, and Iganmu bridges in Lagos State, Umahi said in order to do maintenance, the deck of the Eko Bridge would be opened.

He added that the minister, along with a few ministry executives and contractors visited the bridges on Saturday, October 28.

READ ALSO:

Umahi, however, applauded President Buhari’s administration for its efforts in building bridges, pointing out that the Second Mainland Bridge, popularly called the Eko Bridge, has two issues.

“The two issues facing Eko Bridge are the bearings eroding and poor maintenance. Although there are many loopholes in the law, the previous administration produced some excellent work.

“Work is in progress; we plan to finish it in 2024 since we are advocating for more personnel and equipment to be deployed to the site.

The minister declared, “We will not have any trucks coming into Lagos Island without Eko Bridge.”

Ezeorah added that Umahi claimed the Third Mainland Bridge, which was constructed in two sections, needed extensive upkeep, especially from the Federal Government.

The minister pointed out that the Federal Government administrations brought on the bridge’s deviation before President Muhammadu Buhari’s neglect.

However, he added, that the state government has paid attention to the facility since President Bola Tinubu took office as Lagos State’s governor.