FFK Lauds Tinubu, Kyari Over Rehabilitation Of Port Harcourt Refinery

…cautions private sector against attempt to monopolize oil, gas sector

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), for resuscitating the Port Harcourt refinery

Taking to his official X handle, @realFFK expressed optimism that the resuscitation of the refinery was a step in the right direction to make Nigerians smile once again.

FFK who cautioned against any attempt by the private sector to monopolize the oil and gas business in Nigeria, warned that unlike other sectors of the economy, the petroleum sector was a difficult terrain for anyone to monopolize.

He said: “The resurrection of the PH refinery is one of the most encouraging things that has happened in the petroleum sector for many years and the credit for this must go to the President and the GMD of NNPC.

“It is a pity that some elements in the private sector who are new in the field are doing all they can to undermine and understate this great victory for Nigeria.

“The oil business is not the same as selling sugar, spaghetti, cement or rice and no matter how hard you try you cannot muscle your way and create a monopoly on the sale of refined products as you did for other commodities over the years.

“NNPC will go from strength to strength and once its other refineries are working as well Nigerians will have cause to smile again.

“Let the new kid on the block flourish but let the NNPC refineries flourish too. That should be our goal and not a squalid attempt to discredit NNPC and its leadership.

“Every optimistic and true lover of Nigeria’s progress and President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda must be proud of the GMD Mele Kyari. His tenacity, bravery, ingenuity and forthrightness have been rewarded with this great feat. Surely this is hope renewed for Nigerians.”

