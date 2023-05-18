FFF champions inclusion of PWD children

The Festus Falamijo Foundation (FFF) has used its annual ‘Ring A Bell’ programme to sensitise school children living with various forms of disability, their parents and teachers on the importance of ensuring inclusiveness for persons with disability (PWD). This was highlighted during its 2023 ‘Ring A Bell’ event which was held in the Local Government Primary (Inclusive) School, Ipa- kodo, Ikorodu area of Lagos State, last week.

The programme which was organised by the FFF with support from Liliane Fonds and The Leprosy Mission Nigeria, has the theme: ‘Inclusive Play-Based Early Child- hood Education’. According to the Executive Director of the FFF, Afolabi Fajemilo, it has become manda- tory to stop the practice of hiding PWD children at home with a view to excluding them from progressive activities including health, education and other social engagements on the basis of discriminating against them.

To this end, Fajemilo said, to press home the point of the organisers and those fund- ing the ‘Ring A Bell,’ “All Children Are Welcome to School Including Children With A Disability.” He said Lagos State has over 30 inclusive schools which welcomes and accommodates school children living with disability, adding it was high time parents stopped locking up children with disability as they are talented persons who can contribute their own quota if properly educated and given needed opportunities. He said living with a disability does not make such children restricted to certain choices of careers or educational opportunities.

“What we are doing here today is called an annual awareness programme. “We partner with the Lagos State Government and go to the street. This year we have come to Ikorodu to ring the bell. This is an initiative we have been doing for a while now. It is geared towards raising awareness of inclusiveness. “This is to let the society know that chil- dren with disabilities have rights and they are people at the state, national and inter- national level that support them to receive education. What we have done here is to share our fliers. We came with some highly accomplished people with disabilities who have made names in their careers: lawyers, journalists, teachers, among others.

“They come today to share their life stories and encourage younger ones here in this school so that they can create an enabling environment for them to learn, to let them know they are loved. This year we are increasing play based early childhood education because the brain develops mostly during the first five years of the child’s birth and the early childhood of the child is crucial to the development and that is why we are doing this. And when there is inclusion at this level of their cradle, then we can be sure that they have quality education, and an inclusive society that is beneficial to them and that will translate to greater developments because there are a lot of hidden potentials in persons with disabili- ties. Society is missing a lot by not tapping into those talents. “My advice is that those that are still locking up those children that have disabilities need to bring them out. Lagos State Government has 35 inclusive primaries and sec- ondary schools spread all over Lagos state and many people don’t know. These schools are tuition free and everything is provided free and they are taught in an inclusive area with regular students. We expect after this programme that children with disabilities will be enrolled not only in Ikorodu but elsewhere,” he concluded.

Also present at the Ring A Bell was Tobiloba Ajayi, who has a walking disability and is a lawyer. She told the PWD participating children that disabilities do not limit them and they can pursue whatever career they choose. On her part, Nike Olorundare, a visually impaired woman who studied English and now makes crafts for a living, was equally present and shared her life experience with the pupils. “I do crafts and I know a lot of things. I supply air fresheners to some local governments. A man celebrat- ed his birthday and he wanted something unique as a gift and I produced 80 gift items which I supplied to him. “Whatever you want to achieve in life, it’s in your hand.”