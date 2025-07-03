FFA To Reassess Creative Funding Solutions Across Africa’s Fashion Industry

With just days to go before the much-anticipated 2025 edition, Fashions Finest Africa (FFA) has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling the persistent challenges faced by fashion creatives in accessing funding and attracting investment.

Scheduled for July 5, 2025, at The Podium in Lagos, the two-day Epic Show will spotlight emerging designers and creatives from across Africa, alongside participants from Germany, the United Kingdom, and Nigeria’s rising talents.

This year’s edition places funding challenges at the heart of its discussions. A central panel session will explore the difficulties creatives face in securing financial support, attracting investors, and navigating fundamental business structures. Organisers say the goal is not to criticise existing systems but to propose actionable solutions and create a more sustainable future for African fashion.

Beyond the runway, the Epic Show 2025 continues FFA’s tradition of celebrating the work of stylists, creative directors, show producers, makeup artists, and fashion-tech innovators—those shaping the larger narrative of African fashion.

Speaking at a press conference, FFA Founder and CEO of Mahogany International, Sola Oyebade, popularly known as Mr Mahogany, shared insights into the platform’s origins and vision. He explained that Fashions Finest began more than 16 years ago in the UK during London Fashion Week, with the aim of supporting emerging designers. Bringing the event to Nigeria, he said, was about replicating that spirit by providing a platform for talent to flourish.

Fashion Finest Africa’s Lead Strategist, Waire Emonefe, noted that this year’s edition is focused on accessibility and global relevance. She stressed the importance of turning Africa’s cultural capital into scalable businesses, stating that African fashion is gaining global attention and must now be supported by funding, innovation, and compelling storytelling.

This year’s panel discussions will examine access to funding for fashion entrepreneurs, sustainability in the industry beyond fabric choices, the climate impact of fashion, and the urgent need for business literacy and collaboration. Among the panellists are renowned designer Mai Atafo, who will discuss common pitfalls faced by emerging creatives, and Chidubem from Innovate UK, who will speak on the role of innovation in fashion.

During the press briefing, funding emerged as a central issue, with organisers pointing to the structural gaps that hinder the growth of Africa’s fashion sector. Despite abundant creativity and cultural wealth, many fashion entrepreneurs—whether designers, stylists, makeup artists, or producers—operate without adequate structures or capital, thriving against the odds.

Designers expected to showcase at the event include Nubik Attire, Nenysty Atelier, Tsmallz Apparel, The Vantage Gent, The Fleks Apparel, House of Gold, Millennial Apparel by Ruby, Jayred Fashion World, Iroko, and Lamide Official, among others.