Feud Erupts Between Trump, Longtime Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene

Disagreements between Donald Trump and Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene have ballooned into a public feud, signalling a breakdown in relations between the US president and one of his fiercest defenders.

Last Friday, Trump called Greene “wacky” in social media posts and said she should be unseated in next year’s elections.

On Saturday, he called her a “traitor”. Greene has in recent days questioned whether Trump was still putting “America First” and criticised his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The feud comes as the House is set to consider whether to release the files to the public, reports the BBC.

Trump pledged to back any Republican opponent that takes her on in next year’s midterm elections, when she is up for re-election, before intensifying his attacks in social media posts on Saturday from his home in Florida.