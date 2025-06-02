FETICON 2025: UNILORIN VC Lauded For Visionary Leadership

Share

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), has been commended for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to academic excellence, under whose guidance the institution continues to rise in global rankings and set new records.

The commendation was made on Monday by the Chairman of the 3rd Faculty of Engineering and Technology International Conference (FETICON 2025), Engr. Victor Bandele, during the event’s opening ceremony held at the university auditorium.

Themed “Revitalising Communities: The Role of Indigenous Technologies in Addressing Food Security, Energy, and Economic Challenges for a Sustainable Future,” the conference attracted leading academics, industry professionals, and innovators from across the globe.

Engr. Bandele praised the Vice Chancellor for making UNILORIN a hub of innovation and intellectual advancement. “Your commitment to excellence ensures that UNILORIN remains a powerhouse of innovation, not just in Nigeria, but globally,” he said.

Speaking on the conference theme, Bandele described it as not only timely but also essential. “While the world scrambles for solutions to food shortages, energy poverty, and economic instability, we have a secret weapon: our own people and their ingenuity. Indigenous technology isn’t just an alternative—it’s our competitive edge.”

He emphasized the importance of academia-industry collaboration to develop scalable innovations that can transform communities. Addressing students, he urged them to remain curious and ambitious. “The future lies in your refusal to accept limitations—that’s the spark Nigeria needs,” he stated.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Prof. Kajogbola Rasaq Ajao, highlighted the faculty’s longstanding contributions to UNILORIN’s development. “Today, we stand as one of the leading engineering faculties in Nigeria, known for excellence in research, innovation, and academic strength,” he said.

He described the conference theme as a deliberate call to action, urging stakeholders to explore solutions rooted in indigenous knowledge systems. “Let this conference not just be a meeting of minds, but a launching ground for meaningful action,” he charged.

The Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Prof. Jamiu Kolawole Odusote, also praised the Vice Chancellor for his consistent support and emphasis on practical outcomes. “This has been the wind beneath our wings,” he said, adding, “Our mission is not just to diagnose problems, but to solve them.”

In his address delivered by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Egbewole emphasized the relevance of the conference theme to Nigeria’s current realities. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has been compelled to look inward. We must now ask: what can we do, using local solutions, to address the pressing issues that affect us?”

He noted that energy access, poverty, and hunger remain global concerns and urged participants to engage in meaningful discourse and form partnerships that can translate into implementable solutions.

“We are excited about the contributions this conference will generate, not just in terms of academic knowledge, but in fostering partnerships and practical strategies,” he added.

Delivering the keynote presentation, Prof. Hyeon-Tae Kim of the Department of Biosystems Engineering, Gyeongsang National University (GNU), South Korea, highlighted the importance of reliable communication technologies and accessible financial resources for farmers.

He advocated for new agri-business models, improved water management, climate adaptation strategies, and robust agri-food supply chains. “The end goal of all these interventions is sustainable agriculture,” he stressed.

The event also featured recognition of sponsors and partners whose support was instrumental to the success of the conference.

