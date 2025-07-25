Fethullah Terrorist Group: Taking Turkish Govt’s Warning Seriously

Considering the huge losses of precious lives, valuable property and mass displacement of people affected by the murderous attacks unleashed by Boko Haram terrorists since 2009, and subsequently by ISWAP, bandits and Lakurawa it is worrisome for Nigeria not to take the recent warning by the Turkish Government about the existence of Fethullah Terrorist Organisation seriously.

In fact, the new one called Mahmuda is already causing mayhem in the North Central states of Kwara and Niger.

According to the Turkish Ambassador-designate to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, the terrorist group is using schools and health services as a cover for its operations in the country.

Poroy disclosed this recently in Abuja at a dinner organised by the Turkish Embassy to mark the country’s Democracy and National Unity Day.

The ceremony is held annually to mark the July 15, 2016, failed coup in Turkey, which the socalled FETO terrorists allegedly orchestrated.

But media reports on July 17, 2025 stated that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had dismissed reports suggesting the presence of the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) in Nigeria.

In fact, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, in a statement, debunked the claims, stressing that Nigeria is a sovereign nation capable of making its own security and counterterrorism decisions.

Much as we are aware of the need for the military to handle security intelligence information with circumspection and being discreet about such, a historical perspective of terrorism in Nigeria is of necessity. That is, the best way to approach the warning from the Turkish government.

For instance, it would be recalled that Boko Haram, an Islamist militant group, infiltrated Nigeria through a series of attacks and insurgent activities, primarily in the northeast geo-political zone beginning in 2009.

Though it initially focused on local grievances and religious extremism, its later attacks escalated to include bombings and attacks on government and civilian targets, including the UN headquarters in Abuja. In response, the Nigerian government declared a state of emergency.

But it led to increased violence and displacement, with many Nigerians fleeing to neighbouring countries. Sadly, terrorism metamorphosed from Boko Haram to adorn the garb of ISWAP before the bandits began to hold sway.

On its part, ISWAP, or the Islamic State West Africa Province, has over the past decade been actively infiltrating and expanding its influence particularly in the northeast, through various means.

These include military offensives, targeted attacks on government and military targets, and attempts to establish control over communities and resources.

In a similar vein, what has become the infamous armed banditry, especially in the states of Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto in the north western geo-political zone has since escalated into a major security crisis.

Its activities are characterised by frequent attacks, kidnappings, and displacement of communities. So serious have they become that farmers are compelled to pay some levies by the non-state actors to access their farmlands.

As for the deadly terrorist group, Lakurawa, it has gained notoriety in Sokoto State after several years of covert infiltration and recruitment.

It became popular in November 2024 after they took control of some communities in the state, violating human rights and forcing doctrines of religious extremism on the vulnerable citizens.

Subsequently, in April this year another terror group known as Mahmuda attacked rural communities in Kwara and Niger states mostly in and around Kainji Lake National Park.

Precisely, on April 20, 2025 the armed group, wearing camouflage uniforms and riding motorcycles, attacked a Kwara market and shot dead four Fulani men, a local guard and a 19-year-old who was hit by a stray bullet. Against this dark backdrop it is therefore imperative to give a listening ear to the recent warning from Poroy.

He said: “Unfortunately, the FETO terrorist organisation still maintains its activities in Nigeria, particularly in the fields of education and healthcare.

“We consistently inform our Nigerian friends about the nature and dangers of this organisation, and urge them to remain vigilant and cautious.”

From the aforementioned calamitous incidents, it is imperative for the stakeholders, including local, state and federal governments, traditional and religious institutions to take proactive measures against the resurgence of another terrorist organisation.

To succeed at clipping their wings there should be a holistic approach against poverty and religious extremism that makes it easy for the younger generation of Nigerians to be recruited by terrorists.

Public enlightenment should be embarked upon in this regard, while those identified as financial sponsors and others who provide arms and ammunition should be identified, prosecuted and brought to speedy justice to serve as strong deterrence against the infiltration of the foreign terrorists into the country.

Of significance, more determined efforts should be put in place to tighten security at the borders while international collaborations between Nigeria and the neighbouring nation’s on security should be strengthened.

All this would go a long way to taking the warning by the Turkish government seriously, instead of just wishing it away with a wave of the hand.