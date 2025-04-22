Festus Odini: How Nigeria Can Regain Eaglets’ Glory Days

Share

Festus Odini, a member of the squad that won the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Japan, believes that the Golden Eaglets can regain their lost glory with more extensive and improved preparation, similar to what he experienced during his playing days.

Odini said the Golden Eaglets have not been doing well in recent years because they don’t get enough time to train and build a strong team.

Nigeria, once the most feared U-17 team in the world with five World Cup wins (in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, and 2015), did not qualify for the last U-17 World Cup, and will miss the next one too.

This year, Morocco won the U-17 African Cup of Nations, beating Mali in the final. Odini believes Nigeria could have done well or even won the tournament if they had qualified.

“If Nigeria had been there, the story might have been different,” he said. “But we didn’t even make it out of the WAFU B qualifiers.” Odini said the main problem is that Nigeria’s football system at the youth level is not working the way it used to.

“The structure is broken,” he explained. “We are not building the teams the right way. We need to go back to the grassroots, where real talents are discovered and developed.” He said Nigeria is still full of talented young players, but those talents are not being properly trained or prepared.

According to Odini, the secret to past success was long, focused training camps. He remembered how the 1993 Golden Eaglets team stayed together and trained for about two years before going to the world cup.

