Festus Daumiebi Commends Diri For Dumping PDP

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Barrister Festus Daumiebi Sunday, has commended Governor Douye Diri for his decision to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing it as a courageous and visionary move for the state’s political future.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday in Yenagoa, Daumiebi, who was an APC gubernatorial aspirant in 2023 said Diri’s decision was “one of the best things that has happened to Bayelsa State,” praising it as bold, forward-looking, and rooted in transgenerational thinking.

According to him, political parties are only vehicles for elections, and Governor Diri’s decision reflects the disposition of a true statesman who understands the current political climate in Nigeria.

“Coming to the All Progressives Congress will be homecoming for the Governor and his team,” he said. “I, alongside other APC leaders, will stand resolute to welcome them.”

The APC chieftain noted that Diri’s defection would carry significant political weight, capable of reshaping the fortunes of Bayelsa State and strengthening its connection with the federal government.

He also condemned the attacks from critics following the Governor’s defection, insisting that Diri had only exercised his constitutional right to freedom of association.

“Governor Douye Diri coming to the APC will help the state connect better with the federal government and further deepen the vision of the prosperity administration,” Daumiebi said.

“The Governor is a peaceful, accommodating, and bipartisan leader who has governed Bayelsa in an inclusive manner. I urge all Bayelsans to respect his inalienable right of association.”

Daumiebi further called on political leaders to put the state’s collective interest above personal ambition, stressing that political parties are not secret societies where membership cannot be renounced.

“The state’s interest must take precedence over personal interests,” he added. “I therefore appeal to all Bayelsans not to relent in their support for Governor Diri. Political leaders must respect the personal decisions of others.”