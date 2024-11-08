Festivity: Report Reckless Driving To Curb Accidents — FRSC

Share

Following the incessant road accidents that have led to several death and others hospitalized, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Friday called on travellers to report reckless driving in order to reduce accidents during the 2024 Ember months.

The commission made this known at the conclusion of a series of activities for its nationwide Ember month sensitization campaigns.

The campaign tagged “Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving: Crashes Kill More Passengers Than Drivers”.

The Plateau State Command of the FRSC kicked off on its campaign on November 6, 2024, in Jos.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Maxwell Plateau, stressed the need for behavioral change among drivers.

He stated that passengers have the right to a safe drive and encouraged them to caution drivers who violate road rules

“We must appreciate the selfless services the transport subsector in the country ensures that the movement of people, goods, and services get to their destinations safely.

“However, we must be deliberate in playing our role to maximize safety.

“As such, FRSC will, at this critical moment, intensify, increase visibility, provide prompt response to rescue, and add more gravity to the enforcement of traffic rules and regulations to ensure our safety.

“However, passengers also have their own roles to play.

“By reporting reckless driving and adhering to road safety guidelines, travellers can contribute to a safer ember month period. Remember, safe arrival is everyone’s responsibility, ” the Sector Commander said.

