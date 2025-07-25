Festive Seasons Driving Over 400% Spike In Livestock Prices

A new study conducted by Moniepoint Inc. has revealed that livestock traders in the country’s North East region experienced a significant surge in sales and income during the just concluded festive seasons, particularly Eid al-Adha and Christmas.

According to the report made available to New Telegraph, it was discovered that traders at Kasuwan Shanu in Gamboru coordinate the movement of hundreds of cattle, goats, and rams during peak periods, with an average of 50 trucks dispatched daily to major cities like Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Onitsha.

However, prices soar during these periods, with rams rising by over 230 per cent and goats commanding increases of 400 per cent to 470 per cent, depending on demand.

Beyond seasonal trading, the report highlights a shift toward a more investment-minded approach among livestock traders. Rather than relying solely on quick-turnover sales, many now purchase and raise livestock in advance to increase resale value.

This added layer of value creation is contributing to a more stable and profitable business model for traders across the region, underscoring the growing sophistication of Nigeria’s informal livestock economy.

The agricultural sector, which is the bedrock of Nigeria’s nonoil economy, contributed 24.64 per cent to the nation’s real GDP in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The positive trends amplified in this study must be viewed against the backdrop of Nigeria’s North East, as a region that has been grappling with the economic fallout of the area’s volatility and decade-long conflict, estimated to have cost the nation over $100 billion.

Smallholder farmers dominate food production in the region, with over 80 per cent cultivating less than two hectares and producing nearly 90 per cent of Nigeria’s food.

In Borno State alone, farmers produce more than 2 million metric tons of staple crops annually, and the informal market remains the primary engine driving the movement of these goods.

The report found that 51.2 per cent of traders in Borno source their goods from Maiduguri, a hub that serves as a conduit for livestock, grains, vegetables, and agrochemicals to cities across Nigeria.

Yet despite this scale, most transactions still happen outside formal banking structures. “Our research shows that credit is mostly informal, payments are often made in person, and records are kept by memory or handwritten ledgers,” the report noted.

Furthermore, the study highlights the deep trust underpinning informal trade in Borno’s livestock markets, where buyers often place high-value orders using only phone numbers and voice notes.

In many cases, no formal contracts or documentation are exchanged as longstanding relationships and reputation bridge this gap.

This trust-based system enables rapid, large-scale transactions across distances, especially during peak festive demand. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Moniepoint Inc., Tosin Eniolorunda, noted that “Moniepoint believes financial inclusion is not just about access.

It’s about dignity, about enabling people to transact on their terms. What’s happening in the North East today is significant.

“Farmers and traders who were once excluded from formal systems are now part of a national digital network, able to access capital, manage risk, and grow. This shift isn’t just tech-enabled, but it’s structurally impactful work.

It’s about creating an economy where everyone can participate, no matter their location or background.” He continued: “The story of Nigeria’s food chain is a story about people.

Our role is to empower them with tools that are built for their reality. By providing secure, reliable, and instant payment solutions, we are helping to de-risk their operations and connect them to the broader national economy.

“The data shows that when you build on the organic, trust-based networks that already exist, you don’t just support socioeconomic development, you accelerate it. These are not just individual livelihoods, they are the hidden engines of Nigeria’s economy.”