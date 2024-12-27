Festive Season: GOtv Opens Access To All Channels

Share

Leading Digitalto-Home (DTH) television service platform, GOtv, has announced a special offer for subscribers the festive season.

From December 27 to 29, every GOtv channel will be available to all subscribers, regardless of their current package or subscription status – connected or disconnected.

This end-of-year gesture is part of GOtv’s mission to bring people together and ensure that families nationwide can enjoy top-tier entertainment as they celebrate the festive season.

“The festive season is a time for connection, and we want to ensure that all our subscribers can end the year with unforgettable moments of joy and entertainment,” said Tope Oshunkeye, Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria.

“By opening up all our channels, we’re giving everyone a chance to experience the very best of GOtv.”

