Festive Season: EcoBank Assures Customers Of 24-Hour Digital Banking Access

As Nigerians prepare for the festive season, Ecobank Nigeria has guaranteed its customers uninterrupted access to banking services through its digital platforms throughout the holiday season.

In a statement, the bank also urged its customers to remain vigilant against fraudsters during this time.

Adeola Ogunyemi, Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, emphasized that customers can continue their shopping and transactions smoothly via the Bank’s various digital channels, which include Ecobank Cards, the Ecobank Mobile app, USSD code *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, and PoS terminals.

Additionally, over 35,000 Ecobank Xpress Point (Agency Banking) locations are available nationwide to support customers. Mrs. Ogunyemi highlighted the bank’s long-standing commitment to digital transformation, which aims to improve customer experience and provide alternative access to banking services.

Focusing on the Ecobank Mobile app, she noted that it offers a convenient, round-theclock banking experience, allowing customers to perform transactions anytime, anywhere, directly from their mobile devices.

