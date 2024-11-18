Festival Organiser Lauds Lagos, Mayor Of Port Novo, Others

Share

The organiser of Badagry International Film Cultural and Sports Festival (BIFIF), Mr Viyon Awhanse, on Sunday commended Lagos State Government, Deputy Mayor of Port Novo, Benin Republic and general public over successfully hosting of the festival.

The festival which started on November 13, featured many activities which include Beach Marathon, Stage Play and Cultural Displays from different communities in Badagry ended on Nov.16. Many important personalities from Lagos State and Benin Republic graced the festival.

They include Executive Secretary, Lagos State Films and Video Censors Board, Mrs Adebukola Agbaminoja, the Governor of Port Novo, Chalemagne Yankoty and Mr Tokourou Rachadou, First Deputy Mayor of Port Novo and others.

Awhanse in a statement in Badagry said that it was an absolute pleasure working with them.

