New Telegraph

November 18, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 18, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Festival Organiser Lauds…

Festival Organiser Lauds Lagos, Mayor Of Port Novo, Others

The organiser of Badagry International Film Cultural and Sports Festival (BIFIF), Mr Viyon Awhanse, on Sunday commended Lagos State Government, Deputy Mayor of Port Novo, Benin Republic and general public over successfully hosting of the festival.

The festival which started on November 13, featured many activities which include Beach Marathon, Stage Play and Cultural Displays from different communities in Badagry ended on Nov.16. Many important personalities from Lagos State and Benin Republic graced the festival.

They include Executive Secretary, Lagos State Films and Video Censors Board, Mrs Adebukola Agbaminoja, the Governor of Port Novo, Chalemagne Yankoty and Mr Tokourou Rachadou, First Deputy Mayor of Port Novo and others.

Awhanse in a statement in Badagry said that it was an absolute pleasure working with them.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ondo Guber: INEC Declares Aiyedatiwa Winner
Read Next

APC Sweeps Ogun LG Poll, Wins All 20 LGs
Share
Copy Link
×