Festival Of Joy Promo: Glo Holds First Draw In Warri

Share

Digital services and telecommunication company, Globacom, yesterday in Warri, Delta State, held the first draw to select winners in its on-going consumer promotion, Festival of Joy.

The promo was launched recently by the company to give opportunity to new and existing customers to win outstanding prizes.

The draw, which precedes the prize presentation exercise, was conducted at Gloworld, Delta Mall in the presence of many Glo subscribers and members of the media.

It also had in attendance the representative of National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr Anwyuli Efejukwu.

According to Globacom, the lucky winners will receive their prizes on Thursday, November 21, at the same Gloworld. It added that; “They include the winner of a brand new Toyota Prado and winners of tricycle, sewing machines, generators and grinding machines.”

To join the promo, the company advised new and existing subscribers to dial *611# to opt into the promo and to keep recharging (voice and data) during the promo period, in order to be eligible to win the prizes on offer.

New subscribers can participate immediately by purchasing a new SIM, registering it and dialling *611#.

Share

Please follow and like us: