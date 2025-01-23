Festival Of Joy Promo: Glo Conducts Draw To Reward Customer

Share

As the Festival of Joy promo organised by telecommunications giant, Globacom to reward its loyal customers progresses, the company has recently held a draw to select the next set of winners in Abuja.

The draw was held at the Aminu Kano, Wuse office of the company and was witnessed by a horde of walk-in customers, representatives of media organisations and Martin Oteh, who led officials of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

The exercise came ahead of the planned presentation of prizes to winners of the promotion which has been eliciting joy and excitement from customers who have won as well as those hopeful of winning.

Winners from the draw, including the winner of a brand new Toyota Prado, tricycles, and winners of sewing machines, generators and grinding machines received their prizes at a presentation ceremony held at the same Gloworld location yesterday.

Customers were required to recharge up to N100,000 cumulatively during the promo period to qualify for the draw for the Prado Jeep, N50,000 cumulative recharge for Kia Picanto, N10,000 in a month for tricycle and N5,000 total recharge in a month to win a generator.

For the sewing machine, a total recharge of N2,500 in a month was required, while for the grinding machine, a recharge of N1000 in a week was eligible for the draw,” the company stated.

