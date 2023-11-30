Festac Town Demolition: Court Issues Restraining Order Against FHA, LSBCA

Consequent upon the recent demolition of over 600 houses and partial demolition of about 700 others around 6th Avenue, Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State, the High Court of Lagos State, presided over by Justice Omolade Jadesola Awope, has granted an injunction, restraining the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LSBCA) from further demolition in the area.

It would be recalled that the residents of the area had approached the court, seeking an injunction to stop the FHA and LSBCA from further demolition in the vicinity.

The residents through a motion exparte instituted by Engr. Samuel Ahmed, Martinson Realtors Investment Ltd, Taoheed Amusa and R. A. Balogun, specifically sought a pre-emptive order of injunction against the defendants (FHA and LSBCA).

Meanwhile, Justice Awope had on September 11, 2023 (sitting as a vacation judge at the time) in the suit designated ID/7396GCM/2023, ordered, restraining the respondents from harassing, and threatening to demolish the properties situated at 6th Avenue, in alleged enforcement of Town Planning Laws.

Justice Awope, in her pre-emotive order of injunction, restrained the first defendant/respondent whether acting by itself or through its agents, privies, assigns or any special task force, paramilitary officers or otherwise howsoever described from demolishing and/or removing any building or property erected at the 6th Avenue or in any other part of Festac Town in alleged enforcement of Town Planning Laws, pending the applicant’s compliance with the Lagos State High Court Practice Directions No. 2 of 2019 on Pre-action Protocol.

The judge had also issued a pre-emptive order of injunction, restraining the first defendant/respondent, whether acting by itself or through its agents, servants privies, assigns or any special task force, paramilitary officers or otherwise howsoever described from further harassing, disturbing and/or threatening to demolish the claimants’ buildings or properties erected at 6th Avenue, in alleged enforcement of Town Planning Laws.

The court had arrived at the decision, following the motion exparte brought pursuant to paragraph 4 of sub-paragraph 1 of Practice Direction No. 2 of 2019 on the pre-action protocol.