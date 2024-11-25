FESTAC Residents Petition Police Over FHA’s Alleged Violation Of Court Injunction

Share

The residents of FESTAC Town in Lagos State have accused the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) of violating a court injunction by the continued demolitions in the area.

Speaking through their lawyer, Adetayo Bello, the residents petitioned the Inspector General of Police to intervene and investigate what they describe as “a flagrant disregard for the rule of law.”

The dispute centers on FESTAC Extension 6th Avenue, where property demolitions have allegedly resumed despite a court order issued on September 11, 2023, by Justice O.J. Awope of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja.

The injunction explicitly barred the FHA and its agents from demolishing buildings in the area until the resolution of an ongoing legal suit (Suit No: ID/7397GCM/2023).

The petition accused the FHA Zonal Manager, Architect Akintola Olagbenro, and two individuals, Chief Chuka Umenne and Coach Sesi, of orchestrating the continued demolitions in contempt of the court’s directive.

Residents claim the actions have caused significant property damage and emotional distress.

“This act not only represents a contempt of court but also a criminal abuse of power that can endanger public peace,” the petition stated.

The residents are urging the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to investigate the alleged misconduct of the FHA officials and take decisive steps to halt further illegal demolitions.

They also demand measures to safeguard their rights and restore confidence in the legal system.

Beyond property destruction, the petition highlighted the implications of the FHA’s actions, warning that they undermine public trust in the judiciary and violate the fundamental rights of FESTAC Town property owners.

As of the time of filing this report, the FHA had yet to issue any response.

